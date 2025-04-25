US envoy visits Karachi to boost trade, business ties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) United States (US) Charge d Affaires Natalie Baker visited Karachi from April 23 to 24 as part of efforts to strengthen trade ties and expand business partnerships between the America and Pakistan.

According to the US Embassy on Friday, during her two-day visit, Baker met with senior executives from prominent Pakistani companies to discuss economic trends, investment opportunities, and strategies for enhancing commercial cooperation. The discussions covered a range of topics, including Pakistan’s engagement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), ongoing reforms to improve the business climate, and regional trade integration.

Emphasizing the significance of private-sector leadership in driving economic growth, Baker said, “The US values its economic partnership with Pakistan and sees strong business partnerships as key to building shared prosperity.

”

She also held meetings with Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and other senior provincial officials to explore avenues for deepening economic collaboration. The discussions focused on fair and reciprocal trade, energy cooperation, and innovation in science and technology.

In a separate engagement with the American Business Council, Baker met with representatives of US-affiliated companies to discuss the potential of Pakistan’s growing tech sector. “Pakistan’s expanding tech sector shows how open, fair, and competitive markets can drive innovation, boost exports, and create jobs that benefit both our countries,” she noted.

The visit underscored the US commitment to supporting Pakistan’s economic development through expanded trade, increased investment, and closer business-to-business ties, aimed at fostering prosperity, stability, and mutual growth.