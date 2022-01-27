Consul General of United States of America (USA) Mark Stroh visited different sections of Special Security Unit (SSU) Headquarters and applauded professional standards maintained in the unit

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :Consul General of United States of America (USA) Mark Stroh visited different sections of Special Security Unit (SSU) Headquarters and applauded professional standards maintained in the unit.

The Consul General was briefed by the DIG Security & Emergency Services Division Maqsood Ahmed about the various sections of SSU and measures taken to setup country's first Special Weapons and Tactics (S.W.A.

T) team in SSU to challenge any emergency situation, said a spokesperson of the DIG Security and Emergency Services Division.

Mark Stroh expressed joy to see the progress of police commandos in the field of counter terrorism and lauded the role of Security Division in conducting successful international events in Karachi.

The Consul General also witnessed a mock exercise conducted by S.W.A.T Commandos of SSU.

He was presented an honorary shield by DIG Maqsood Ahmed.