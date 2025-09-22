Open Menu

US-Europe Alliance Hierarchical When It Comes To Middle East: Experts

Faizan Hashmi Published September 22, 2025 | 03:50 PM

US-Europe alliance hierarchical when it comes to Middle East: Experts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) The United States continues to treat Europe as a junior partner in the middle East, limiting its diplomatic maneuverability on Iran, experts observed during a webinar hosted by the Institute of Regional Studies (IRS) Islamabad.

They analyzed the ramifications of “snapback sanctions” on Iran. Dr Sika Sadoddin, former fellow at Portland University (USA) was of the view that the US had always treated Europe as a secondary partner in the Middle Eastern affairs, said a press release issued on Monday.

She analyzed Europe’s quest for strategic autonomy as aspirational but limited in practice due to the financial and security dependence on the US. Dr Sadoddin pointed out that the US exploited secondary sanctions as a leverage against Iran and left little room for European diplomacy.

Dr Sadoddin explained that any attempts by Europe to trade with Iran while bypassing US sanctions were rather symbolic.

That’s why Europe criticized Trump’s withdrawal from JCPOA but was forced to adopt the sanctions regime against Iran.

While comparing the approaches of different US presidents towards Iran, Dr Sadoddin mentioned that apart from Obama who preferred multilateral diplomacy, both Trump and Biden adopted unilateralism and US dominance in diplomatic spheres.

Ms Silvia Boltuc, Founder and Managing Director of Special Eurasia (Italy) argued that Europe’s policy towards Iran was contradictory.

Europe’s silence on Israeli attacks against Iran but condemnation of Iran’s retaliatory attacks created mistrust in Europe-Iran relations, she mentioned.

Ms Boltuc also alluded to the fact that giving space to banned opposition of Iran like National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) in Europe’s pubic spheres would further complicate the relations with the Islamic Republic. Within Europe, the views varied as Italy intended to keep more commercial ties with Iran while Germany and France despised the policy of appeasement, she said. However, Europe’s insistence on negotiations was because of its own strategic interests to access Iran’s energy reservoirs especially after the Ukraine War and sanctions on Russia.

Recent Stories

Pakistan lodges complaint with ICC over Fakhar Zam ..

Pakistan lodges complaint with ICC over Fakhar Zaman’s controversial dismissal

13 seconds ago
 Erika Kirk forgives husband Charlie Kirk’s kille ..

Erika Kirk forgives husband Charlie Kirk’s killer at Arizona Memorial; Trump p ..

18 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis& Human Re ..

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis& Human Resource Development Chaudhry Sa ..

1 hour ago
 Commercial bank assets in GCC countries reach $3.5 ..

Commercial bank assets in GCC countries reach $3.527 trillion: GCC-Stat

2 hours ago
 ALC to organise 4th edition of Al Ain Book Festiv ..

ALC to organise 4th edition of Al Ain Book Festival in November

2 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses Arada’s acquisition o ..

Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses Arada’s acquisition of UK’s Regal

3 hours ago
ATC issues arrest warrants for Asad Qaiser in Judi ..

ATC issues arrest warrants for Asad Qaiser in Judicial Complex attack case

3 hours ago
 UAE Team Emirates–XRG crowned champions of Tour ..

UAE Team Emirates–XRG crowned champions of Tour de Luxembourg

3 hours ago
 Nissan works on developing self-driving technology

Nissan works on developing self-driving technology

3 hours ago
 Ministerial Development Council reviews key govern ..

Ministerial Development Council reviews key government policies, regulatory reso ..

4 hours ago
 Tabreed, Johnson Controls enter agreement for deve ..

Tabreed, Johnson Controls enter agreement for development, supply of next genera ..

4 hours ago
 Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude hits Aegean Sea off we ..

Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude hits Aegean Sea off western Türkiye

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan