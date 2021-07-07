UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Exit Strategy Deliberately Sets Afghanistan Up For Turmoil - Ex-Pakistani Diplomat

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 08:17 PM

US Exit Strategy Deliberately Sets Afghanistan Up for Turmoil - Ex-Pakistani Diplomat

The strategy employed by the United States to withdraw its troops from Afghanistan shows that Washington aims to "plunge the country into turmoil" intentionally, Tasnim Aslam, former Pakistani Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, told Sputnik on Wednesday

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) The strategy employed by the United States to withdraw its troops from Afghanistan shows that Washington aims to "plunge the country into turmoil" intentionally, Tasnim Aslam, former Pakistani Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"[The] US withdrawal from Afghanistan has been on the cards for sometime now. However, the manner and execution of the withdrawal has set up Afghanistan for a perfect storm. I would not rule out that it is intentional. Wherever the US has intervened, it has left a trail of destruction and chaos," Aslam said.

Allegedly, the US forces left Afghanistan's largest Bagram air base overnight without notifying the Afghans, according to the base's new commander, General Mir Asadullah Kohistani. The facility was reportedly left without electricity and, as a result, was exposed to looters after the unannounced exit.

Aslam stressed that the prospects for potential unrest are high as the Afghan government will most likely struggle to remain in power and avoid collapsing after the Americans' exit. She further noted that Pakistan has been the target of a proxy war from the Afghan territory under US watch, and that there was little hope that the situation would improve.

"Proxies and use of Afghan territory against Afghanistan's immediate neighbors, particularly Pakistan, under the US watch flourished unabated for twenty years as did the poppy cultivation and drug trafficking," she remarked.

On Tuesday, the US Central Command said the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan was 90% complete. The deadline for a full exit was set for September 11. At the same time, Commanding General Austin Miller warned that the country might be on the path to civil war after Washington is through pulling out its troops.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Storm Electricity Washington Same Austin United States September From Government

Recent Stories

Russia, China, Regional Partners Should Urgently D ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan Fears Terrorists Disguised as Afghan Refu ..

6 minutes ago

UN Chief Urges Haitians to Preserve Constitutional ..

6 minutes ago

Haiti's Embassy in Dominican Republic Dismisses Ha ..

11 minutes ago

Italy prosecutors eye Libyan coastguard probe

11 minutes ago

'Unprecedented campaign' against Hungary over LGBT ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.