US Expands Education Cooperation With Sindh Govt

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 06:10 PM

US expands education cooperation with Sindh govt

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :United States, through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), and the Government of Sindh inaugurated a new high school in Karachi.

The new Government High School Waryo Gabol offers students and faculty state-of-the-art classrooms, computer and science labs, a health room, and a library.

The construction of this school is part of the Sindh Basic Education Program (SBEP), under which USAID is supporting the construction of 106 schools across 10 districts in Sindh.

U.S. Embassy Chargé d'affaires a.i. Lesslie Viguerie and Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani participated in the inauguration ceremony.

"We believe that true and lasting development, for countries as well as individuals, starts with education," Chargé d'affaires Viguerie said.

"The United States and Pakistan share this belief, and that is why we are committed to expanding our cooperation in educationfrom Primary to post-graduate levels – to further this common goal." Education Minister Ghani expressed his appreciation for the U.S. government's support in modernizing education in Sindh through the province's ongoing partnership with USAID.

Through SBEP, USAID has invested $159.2 million (PKR 25 billion) in school construction in Sindh.

Acting Consul General Jack Hillmeyer, and USAID Director for Sindh and Balochistan James Parys also participated in the ceremony along with community elders, teachers, students, and parents.

Pakistan

