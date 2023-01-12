UrduPoint.com

US Expands Visa Interview Waiver Eligibility For Pakistani Citizens

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 12, 2023 | 01:10 PM

US expands visa interview waiver eligibility for Pakistani citizens

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :The United States Mission in Pakistan has announced the expansion of interview waiver eligibility at the U.S. Embassy in Islamabad and the U.S. Consulate General in Karachi for Pakistani citizens who are renewing B1/B2 tourist and business visas.

"All Pakistani citizens, regardless of age, whose B1/B2 visas are valid or have expired within the last 48 months are eligible to participate," said a news release from the embassy of the US in Pakistan on Thursday.

Previously, only Pakistani citizens of ages 45 and older were eligible to participate. Additionally, interview waiver eligibility for student and petition-based work visa applicants who have previously held a U.S. visa is also extended through 2023.

The expansion of interview waiver eligibility is a procedural change to provide better customer service and more efficiently process renewals of tourist and business visas for qualified and eligible Pakistani citizens.

As required by U.

S. law, some eligible visa holders may be required to appear at the U.S. Embassy or U.S. Consulate General for interviews after submission of their applications.

Applicants can also visit the website at https://www.ustraveldocs.com/pk/pk-niv-visarenew.asp to determine their eligibility for an interview waiver.

As per the US embassy, the applicants who are now eligible for the interview waiver, but are currently scheduled for an interview, may cancel their appointment online, start from 'New Application' on the scheduling dashboard, and follow the steps online for submitting through the interview waiver.

The applicants are advised to approach only authorized courier service locations for interview waiver submissions: https://ustraveldocs.com/pk/pk-loc-documentdropoff.asp. The average processing time will be four weeks.

The applicants are advised to visit https://www.ustraveldocs.com/pk/pk-gen-faq.asp for further details and queries.

/zah-fur

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Islamabad Business Student Visit United States May Visa All From

Recent Stories

Sarwar claims former Army General Bajwa helped Imr ..

Sarwar claims former Army General Bajwa helped Imran Khan make govt

10 minutes ago
 The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigner ..

The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai (GDRFA) ann ..

34 minutes ago
 Pakistan to handover chair of G-77, China to Cuba ..

Pakistan to handover chair of G-77, China to Cuba today

1 hour ago
 Following presidential directive, Mansour bin Zaye ..

Following presidential directive, Mansour bin Zayed appoints COP28 UAE President ..

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz leaves for UAE on 2-day official visit

PM Shehbaz leaves for UAE on 2-day official visit

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 January 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.