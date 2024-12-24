Open Menu

US Expresses Concerns Over Sentence Of 25 Civilians By Military Courts In May 9 Events  

US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller voices deep reservations about proceedings of Pakistan’s military courts

WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 24th, 2024) The United States has expressed serious concerns over sentence of 25 civilians by military courts in cases related to May 9 events.

US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller voiced deep reservations about the proceedings of Pakistan's military courts, stating that Washington is concerned about the convictions handed down by military tribunals against civilians involved in the May 9 protests.

He remarked that military courts lack judicial independence, transparency, and guarantees of due process, urging Pakistani authorities to respect the constitutional right to a fair trial.

Earlier, the European Union also reacted strongly to this decision, expressed the serious concern and said that Pakistan's military court rulings against civilians violate the international agreements.

The EU urged Pakistan to protect the rights of its citizens and ensure fair trials for those accused.

Besides it, the British government also issued its response regarding sentence of 25 civilians by the military courts in Pakistan.

In a statement issued by the UK Foreign Office, it was mentioned that Britain does not interfere in Pakistan's legal processes and respects Pakistan's sovereignty over its judicial proceedings. However, it highlighted a lack of transparency and independent oversight in the trial of civilians by military courts.

