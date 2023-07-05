Open Menu

US Expresses Confidence In Policies, Programs Of Pakistani Govt

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 05, 2023 | 05:06 PM

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 5th, 2023) The United States on Wednesday expressed confidence in policies and programs of the incumbent Pakistani government for bringing economic sustainability in the country.

The expression was made by US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome while talking to Minister for Finance and Revenue Ishaq Dar in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The ambassador extended his support to further promote bilateral economic, investment and trade relations between the two countries.

The two sides exchanged views over areas of common interest and discussed ways to further enhance their existing bilateral relations.

They also appreciated their deep rooted historic and durable bilateral relations in economic and trade realms.

On the occasion, the Finance Minister updated the Ambassador about the staff level agreement with IMF and economic policies and priorities of the government to set the economy on the path from stability to growth.

He appreciated the support and cooperation of the United States and reiterated Pakistan's desire to further deepen bilateral economic and trade ties with the United States.

