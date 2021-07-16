UrduPoint.com
US Extends Condolences To Victims Of Bus Explosion In Pakistan - State Dept.

Fri 16th July 2021 | 10:03 PM

US Extends Condolences to Victims of Bus Explosion in Pakistan - State Dept.

The United States extended its condolences to the victims of a deadly bus explosion that occurred in Pakistan this week, the US State Department said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2021) The United States extended its condolences to the victims of a deadly bus explosion that occurred in Pakistan this week, the US State Department said on Friday.

"We are deeply saddened to hear of the recent bus explosion in Pakistan. We mourn the lost lives and express our heartfelt condolences to all who were injured and their families," the State Department said in a statement.

The explosion occurred on Wednesday in the Khyber Paktunkhawa province in Pakistan and involved a bus carrying workers to an hydroelectric plant that was under construction.

Thirteen people were killed in the blast, including nine Chinese nationals.

Indian media reported that Pakistan's foreign ministry said the blast was caused by mechanical failure, however, China ruled it a terrorist attack. Pakistan's Federal Minister for Information Fawad Ahmed Chaudhry confirmed there were traces of explosives found on the bus, the report said.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang spoke with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and urged him to hold accountable the culprits responsible for the blast, the report said.

