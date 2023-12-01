US facts prove Canadian allegations against India for terrorism

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) The United States of America (US) recently released facts revealed by its intelligence agencies against Indian involvement in terrorist activities in Canada that further proved the Canadian government's allegations as true.

According to the sources privy to the matter, in September 2023, the Canadian Prime Minister in his cabinet accused India of terrorism on Canadian soil.

The US intelligence agency revealed the involvement of Indian government agents in the killing of Sikh leaders, whereas it also brought to light the facts behind the killing of Sikh leaders along with all the evidences, he said.

He added that the disclosure of the American intelligence agency confirmed the accusation of the Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau.

After this important news, he said the Canadian Prime Minister issued a statement: "Since August, we have been working with our American counterparts around the world to investigate the serious allegations against India. We believe that agents of the Indian government are involved in the killing of a Canadian citizen on Canadian soil.

We have been saying from the beginning that India needs to take this issue seriously. The Indian government needs to cooperate in this matter. Our responsibility is to keep Canadians safe."

The official noted that the US intelligence agency has revealed evidence of the involvement of an Indian Central Reserve Police Force officer in the conspiracy to kill Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. In May 2023, the Modi government deployed its agents to kill active leaders of the Khalistan Movement, he added.

Today, he said the US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken issued a statement on the plot to assassinate Khalistani leader Pannun: "We are taking this matter very seriously, many of us directly brought this matter to the attention of the Indian government last week. The Indian government has announced that it is conducting an investigation and we are awaiting the results."

He mentioned White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby statement: "The US is very serious about the allegations and investigations against India and we have made it clear that we will bring those responsible for these alleged crimes to justice."