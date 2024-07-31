Open Menu

'US-Funded English Access Program' Opens Doors To New Opportunities For Youth In Multan

Faizan Hashmi Published July 31, 2024 | 09:48 PM

United States (US) Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) Andrew Schofer and Consul General Lahore Kristin Hawkins on Wednesday welcomed 300 new students in Multan to the US government-funded English Access Scholarship Program – an opportunity for youth ages 13 to 20 from disadvantaged communities to improve their English skills, learn about American culture and develop leadership abilities

“The Access program is about far more than just gaining English-language proficiency. It develops future leaders by teaching leadership skills that extends beyond the classroom and into practical life,” said DCM Schofer.

The English Access Scholarship Program is one of the highlights of the longstanding cooperation between the US and Pakistan. Since 2004, more than 27,000 Pakistani students have graduated from the Access program, including more than 6,000 in Punjab Province. The US Mission is currently sponsoring English programs in three cities across PunjabFaisalabad, Multan, and Dera Ghazi Khan – and looks forward to continuing its educational partnerships across Pakistan.

While in South Punjab, DCM Schofer also visited the Lincoln Corner at the University of Education in Vehari. The US Mission in Pakistan’s network of 20 Lincoln Corners at universities across the country offer a welcoming space for open dialogue, where students can use technology and learn employable skills for the future. Lincoln Corners also provide access to vital resources on exchange programs, studying in the US, scholarships, and English language learning.

DCM Schofer also attended the Pakistan-US Alumni Network’s South Punjab Chapter reunion, which included alumni from Multan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, and other districts. Since 1950 the US government has fostered mutual understanding through educational exchanges, benefiting thousands of individuals. More than 44,000 Pakistanis are alumni of these opportunities. Pakistani alumni of US exchange programs play a significant role in the US-Pakistan relationship, and many are leaders in business, education, government, and the non-profit sector, contributing positively to their communities.

