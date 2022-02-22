US Georgia Chamber, FPCCI to collaborate in business

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :Big companies from Atlanta, Geogia state of United States of America are interested to do business with Pakistan and trade delegation from Gwinnett Chamber of Commerce from Atlanta, Georgia is on visit to Pakistan to explore trade opportunities and to enhance the economic cooperation between Pakistan and United States.

During visit to Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry here, Head of the delegation Imran Surani said that he had convinced the delegates that Pakistan was a safe place for business visits and economic tourism ; offering one of the most dynamic environments for joint ventures.

The in-person visit of the representatives of many companies in Atlanta to the apex chamber of Pakistan was a testimony that the companies wanted business engagements in Pakistan.

FPCCI Vice Chairman Muhammad Suleman Chawla welcomed the interest expressed by the business delegation from U.S. in increasing the volume of bilateral trade, investments in the shape of FDI, exploring Joint Venture opportunities and enhancing the economic relations between the two countries of Pakistan and U.S.

He said US was one of the most important markets for Pakistani traders and service providers-- both in conventional and unconventional products and services.

Also, the remittances from US had exceeded Dollars 2.5 billion per year; representing approximately 13% of Pakistan's total remittances.

He emphasized the fact that there were no legal or regulatory restrictions in Pakistan on repatriation of profits earned by foreign investors and entrepreneurs.

Haji Jamaluddin Achakzai, a prominent business leader from Balochistan, said that Pakistani dry fruits and herbs did reach US markets via other countries and that both the governments should take required steps to facilitate direct export of these commodities.

Mr. Shaukat Ali Omerson, a food and restaurants industry magnate from Pakistan, said Pakistani cuisine was very popular in US and the food industry entrepreneurs from Pakistan be inventivise to establish their outlets in US. This would not only create economic activity but would generate employment opportunities.

Sheikh Imtiaz Hussain, an active member of Pak-U.S. business community, said the delegation had visited right place as FPCCI was the nerve center of all trade promotion activities in Pakistan.

Pakistani business community was known for their enterprising spirit and has always projected the soft image of Pakistan in the US.