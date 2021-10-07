UrduPoint.com

US, GoP Increase Students' Reading Skills In Grades 1, 2

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 10:13 PM

US, GoP increase students' reading skills in grades 1, 2

The United States together with the Government of Pakistan and provincial partners, have helped increase the reading skills of students in Grades 1 and 2 through the Pakistan Reading Project

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :The United States together with the Government of Pakistan and provincial partners, have helped increase the reading skills of students in Grades 1 and 2 through the Pakistan Reading Project.

Over the course of seven years, the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) trained 27,000 teachers on reading instruction and reached 1.5 million children in areas with low levels of reading literacy, with girls representing 47 percent of the participants in the project, a press release on Thursday said.

Following the completion of the project, the partners shared a reading skills assessment with provincial and national education officials, emphasizing students' gains from Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Being able to read fluently at grade level is tied directly to a student's ability to learn across all curriculum subjects and indicative of future academic success.

The girls represented 45 percent of the participants in Balochistan and 55 percent in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

"The Pakistan Reading Project has highlighted the importance of learning to read in local languages at an early age," said USAID's Acting Mission Director Michael Nehrbass.

"The project's interventions in schools demonstrate that the right support can help teachers teach better so children can become better readers, positively impacting families and communities." The Pakistan Reading Project was a seven-year, $144 million project implemented in close collaboration with Federal, provincial, and regional education departments in Balochistan, Sindh, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad Capital Territory, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Kashmir.

The program demonstrated that classroom-based training and mentoring for teachers, dedicated class time for reading, and supplemental reading materials that engage and challenge students are the most effective ways to increase reading fluency.

The project used these proven techniques to help students in Pakistan increase their fluency and achieve results.

While 44 percent of students who entered Grade 3 in Balochistan in 2017 could not read in urdu, that dropped to just five percent in 2020, and the number of students entering Grade 3 with some fluency nearly doubled to 72 percent.

Similarly, the number of students able to read more fluently when entering Grade 3 increased in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with girls slightly outperforming boys at the end of the project.

The number of students who met or exceeded the reading standards increased from 16 and 17 percent in 2017 in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa respectively, to 24 percent in both provinces in 2020, a significant increase in the number of high-performing students.

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation selected the Pakistan Reading Project as one of the top 50 reading projects around the world in its Learning @ Scale Study.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Balochistan World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Student Reading United States Azad Jammu And Kashmir 2017 2020 All From Government Top Million

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs tops IdeasUK and IdeasAmerica’s in ..

Dubai Customs tops IdeasUK and IdeasAmerica’s indexes 2021

16 minutes ago
 ATC adjourns hearing of Gogi Butt case till Oct 15 ..

ATC adjourns hearing of Gogi Butt case till Oct 15

3 minutes ago
 AJK PM stresses simple laws for dispensation of ju ..

AJK PM stresses simple laws for dispensation of justice.

3 minutes ago
 CDA campaign to eliminate dengue mosquito, larvae ..

CDA campaign to eliminate dengue mosquito, larvae growth in full swing

13 minutes ago
 AC reviews implementation of COVID-19 SOPs

AC reviews implementation of COVID-19 SOPs

13 minutes ago
 DC seeks master plan for making Qasba Gujrat a mod ..

DC seeks master plan for making Qasba Gujrat a model city

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.