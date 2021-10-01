UrduPoint.com

U.S Gov Desires To Work With Pakistan To Achieve Common Goals: US Diplomat

Muhammad Irfan 24 seconds ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 05:50 PM

U.S gov desires to work with Pakistan to achieve common goals: US diplomat

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Chargé d'Affaires, of the United States of America Ms. Angela Aggeler on Friday said that U.S government was hankering to work with the Government of Pakistan toward the fulfillment of the common goals.

"The United States is committed to working with the government and people of Pakistan to ensure a prosperous, peaceful, and stable future," she said.

She said this while talking to Governor Sindh Imran Ismail at Governor House here on Friday, said a spokesperson of the Sindh Governor.

Ms. Angela Aggeler, along with Consul General of USA in Karachi Mark Stroh and Political Chief Aleksandra Zittle called on the Governor Sindh Imran Ismail at Governor House.

The delegation talked about U.S. government-supported programs in Sindh and underscored the United States' continued commitment towards regional prosperity and security.

They discussed political, economic, and others matters pertaining to mutual interests.

Talking to them, the Governor Sindh said that a strong Pakistan-U.S relationship was mutually beneficial and important for peace and stability in the region.

"By fostering the ties between the two countries, we can further strengthen education, health services, including fighting against COVID, as well as other initiatives", he added.

The Governor Sindh said that the environment for foreign investment in Karachi is conducive.

He also highlighted various opportunities for U.S investment and bilateral trade. "There is massive scope and potential to accelerate bilateral trade between Pakistan and the US through business-to-business interaction", he added.

The two sides agreed to consolidate efforts to deepen the long-lasting relationship and invigorate business opportunities by exploring diverse avenues to enhance bilateral trade between the two nations.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan USA Governor Business Education United States Government

Recent Stories

How to become #ZeroToHero with Infinix latest Smar ..

How to become #ZeroToHero with Infinix latest Smartphone series!

11 minutes ago
 NAB Court indicts Shehbaz Sharifâ€™s wife Nusrat S ..

NAB Court indicts Shehbaz Sharifâ€™s wife Nusrat Shehbaz in money laundering cas ..

15 minutes ago
 United States And Pakistan Promote Private Sector ..

United States And Pakistan Promote Private Sector Investment In Clean Energy In ..

21 minutes ago
 US Embassy officials visit NUST to discuss avenues ..

US Embassy officials visit NUST to discuss avenues for collaboration

23 minutes ago

Chris Gayle pulls out of IPL due to â€˜bio-bubbleâ€™ fatigue

24 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Denmark agree to strengthen bilateral re ..

Pakistan, Denmark agree to strengthen bilateral relations

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.