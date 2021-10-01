U.S gov desires to work with Pakistan to achieve common goals: US diplomat

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Chargé d'Affaires, of the United States of America Ms. Angela Aggeler on Friday said that U.S government was hankering to work with the Government of Pakistan toward the fulfillment of the common goals.

"The United States is committed to working with the government and people of Pakistan to ensure a prosperous, peaceful, and stable future," she said.

She said this while talking to Governor Sindh Imran Ismail at Governor House here on Friday, said a spokesperson of the Sindh Governor.

Ms. Angela Aggeler, along with Consul General of USA in Karachi Mark Stroh and Political Chief Aleksandra Zittle called on the Governor Sindh Imran Ismail at Governor House.

The delegation talked about U.S. government-supported programs in Sindh and underscored the United States' continued commitment towards regional prosperity and security.

They discussed political, economic, and others matters pertaining to mutual interests.

Talking to them, the Governor Sindh said that a strong Pakistan-U.S relationship was mutually beneficial and important for peace and stability in the region.

"By fostering the ties between the two countries, we can further strengthen education, health services, including fighting against COVID, as well as other initiatives", he added.

The Governor Sindh said that the environment for foreign investment in Karachi is conducive.

He also highlighted various opportunities for U.S investment and bilateral trade. "There is massive scope and potential to accelerate bilateral trade between Pakistan and the US through business-to-business interaction", he added.

The two sides agreed to consolidate efforts to deepen the long-lasting relationship and invigorate business opportunities by exploring diverse avenues to enhance bilateral trade between the two nations.