- Home
- Pakistan
- U.S. government awards scholarships to 108 Pakistani undergraduate students to study: ISEFP
U.S. Government Awards Scholarships To 108 Pakistani Undergraduate Students To Study: ISEFP
Umer Jamshaid Published December 18, 2024 | 11:09 PM
The U.S. government has awarded 108 Pakistani undergraduate students scholarships to study for one semester during the 2024-25 academic year under the Global Undergraduate Exchange (Global UGRAD) Program, it was officially said
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) The U.S. government has awarded 108 Pakistani undergraduate students scholarships to study for one semester during the 2024-25 academic year under the Global Undergraduate Exchange (Global UGRAD) Program, it was officially said.
"Administered by the United States Educational Foundation in Pakistan (USEFP), the exchange program provides participants a unique opportunity to enrich their education by spending one semester of non degree study at a U.S. university or college, says a press release issued by the United States Educational Foundation in Pakistan.
54 of these talented Pakistani students are set to embark on their exchange journey, the PR added.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
Lahore & Karachi Bar Associations Condemn FIRs Against Senior Journalist Harmeet ..
Father killed, son injured during robbery
ASI among 3 police officials dismissed
DEWA’s Green Hydrogen project reduces over 40 tonnes of CO2 emissions in trans ..
IHC postpones hearing on Asad Qaiser's petition
UAE chairs meeting to develop performance of specialised Arab organisations
Media key role in advanced era of digital information technology: Governor Baloc ..
Standing committee reviews "The Digital Nation Pakistan Bill, 2024"
Members of coalition partners also play role in dialogue process: Advisor to Pri ..
CPEC Phase II: High-quality modernization of economy to be achieved with help of ..
Nasdaq Dubai welcomes $500 million sustainability-linked loan financing bond by ..
Climate Baithak unites experts, media to tackle climate change
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Lahore & Karachi Bar Associations Condemn FIRs Against Senior Journalist Harmeet Singh27 minutes ago
-
Father killed, son injured during robbery3 minutes ago
-
ASI among 3 police officials dismissed3 minutes ago
-
IHC postpones hearing on Asad Qaiser's petition10 minutes ago
-
Media key role in advanced era of digital information technology: Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan M ..10 minutes ago
-
Standing committee reviews "The Digital Nation Pakistan Bill, 2024"9 minutes ago
-
Members of coalition partners also play role in dialogue process: Advisor to Prime Minister on Polit ..3 minutes ago
-
Climate Baithak unites experts, media to tackle climate change3 minutes ago
-
Commissioner refutes flour price hike claims, announces price reduction3 minutes ago
-
Polio campaign in ICT achieves 66% target on 3rd day3 minutes ago
-
First cut-flower shop opened in Faisalabad3 minutes ago
-
Shamshad Ahmad Bajwa elected as member of JCP3 minutes ago