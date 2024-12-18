U.S. government awards scholarships to 108 Pakistani undergraduate students to study: ISEFP

The U.S. government has awarded 108 Pakistani undergraduate students scholarships to study for one semester during the 2024-25 academic year under the Global Undergraduate Exchange (Global UGRAD) Program, it was officially said

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) The U.S. government has awarded 108 Pakistani undergraduate students scholarships to study for one semester during the 2024-25 academic year under the Global Undergraduate Exchange (Global UGRAD) Program, it was officially said.

"Administered by the United States Educational Foundation in Pakistan (USEFP), the exchange program provides participants a unique opportunity to enrich their education by spending one semester of non degree study at a U.S. university or college, says a press release issued by the United States Educational Foundation in Pakistan.

54 of these talented Pakistani students are set to embark on their exchange journey, the PR added.

