U.S. Government Prioritizes Pakistan In Coronavirus Fight

I hope you all are staying safe and healthy in your homes to prevent the spread of coronavirus: Ambassador Paul Jones

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020) Assalamu Alaikum. I hope you all are staying safe and healthy in your homes to prevent the spread of coronavirus. I’m speaking with you today from my home. We at the American Embassy are working from home as much as possible to maximize our distance from colleagues. It’s challenging, but we’re still building the ties between our countries and peoples. We will also continue to serve U.S. citizens here in Pakistan, including by helping them return home. If you are a U.S. citizen, remember to register at https://step.state.gov to get important updates from us.

In my last video message, I said the United States stands with Pakistan in its fight against coronavirus, and I described how the first $2 million in U.S. funding was helping. Today, I’m proud to announce several new ways America is partnering with Pakistan to combat coronavirus with more than $8 million in new contributions.

First, the United States will provide three new mobile labs so Pakistanis living in virus hotspots can be tested, treated, and monitored to stop the spread; we will also fund high-tech emergency operations centers in Islamabad, Sindh, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan; and we will expand our partnership in training community healthcare workers to assist people in their homes to lessen the burden on hospitals. Second, we contributed $2.

4 million for new life-saving activities in Afghan refugee and host communities in Pakistan, administered by the United Nations Refugee Agency. All of these contributions were identified as top priority needs by Pakistani authorities, and they are fully paid by the American people. Prime Minister Khan identified another top priority: debt relief. The United States is a leading supporter of the immediate and exceptional measures just agreed by G20 nations, which will provide substantial relief to Pakistan.

What I’ve described today is the latest chapter in a long, vibrant U.S.-Pakistan health partnership. It builds on U.S. contributions over the past 20 years of more than $1.1 billion in the health sector and more than $18.4 billion overall in the U.S.-Pakistan development partnership. I’ll be back soon to describe the next chapter in our shared commitment to the good health of our peoples.

In closing, let’s take a moment to salute and thank the courageous health care providers in both our countries for their devotion and service to save lives. Together we can stop the spread of this deadly disease to protect our loved ones and regain our prosperity and freedom. We do our part by washing our hands frequently, staying six feet away from each other, and remaining home as much as possible.

Alright, time to get back to work! Bohat Shukriya!