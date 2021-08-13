UrduPoint.com

U.S. Government Project Increases Energy Supply In Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 12:41 PM

U.S. Government Project Increases Energy Supply in Pakistan

Pakistani officials and representatives from the United States Government celebrated the conclusion of the four-year Sustainable Energy for Pakistan (SEP) project

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021) Pakistani officials and representatives from the United States Government celebrated the conclusion of the four-year Sustainable Energy for Pakistan (SEP) project. Through the SEP project, the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) partnered with the Pakistani government to provide more affordable, and climate- friendly power to Pakistan’s national energy grid while fostering economic growth for the country.

USAID Mission Director Julie Koenen said: “SEP has contributed towards making the energy sector more competitive, modern, efficient, clean, and financially viable for Pakistanis. I am hopeful that the impact of this work will go beyond the energy sector and benefit the entire economy of Pakistan.”

Waseem Mukhtar, Additional Secretary for the Ministry of Energy’s Power Division, praised USAID for its partnership, innovation, and support in making Pakistan’s energy sector more sustainable.

Through this project, USAID increased Pakistan’s wind and solar capacity by approximately 50 percent by leveraging more than $900 million in private investment and facilitating the addition of 860 megawatts of wind and solar projects. SEP also introduced and standardized several new technologies in Pakistan’s power sector, including smart meters, which the Pakistani government has expanded with its own funds. The U.S. government’s partnership with Pakistan’s energy sector spans many decades and covers a wide range of projects to help Pakistan modernize its energy sector and combat the effects of climate change.

Related Topics

Pakistan United States September From Government Million

Recent Stories

UK-Pak Business Council playing key role in attrac ..

UK-Pak Business Council playing key role in attracting foreign investment to Pak ..

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan Army soldier embraces martyrdom in fight ..

Pakistan Army soldier embraces martyrdom in fight against terrorists in South Wa ..

18 minutes ago
 Death toll from Turkey's flash floods rises to 27

Death toll from Turkey's flash floods rises to 27

9 minutes ago
 South Korea commissions first SLBM submarine

South Korea commissions first SLBM submarine

9 minutes ago
 Greece fires under control: fire department

Greece fires under control: fire department

9 minutes ago
 Moscow Employers No Longer Obligated to Send 30% S ..

Moscow Employers No Longer Obligated to Send 30% Staffers to Work From Home - Ma ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.