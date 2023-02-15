UrduPoint.com

US Government To Fund Restoration Of Lahore Fort

Faizan Hashmi Published February 15, 2023 | 08:50 PM

US government to fund restoration of Lahore Fort

U.S. Ambassador Donald Blome on Wednesday announced funds for the restoration of seven sites at the iconic Lahore Fort in the provincial metropolis

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :U.S. Ambassador Donald Blome on Wednesday announced funds for the restoration of seven sites at the iconic Lahore Fort in the provincial metropolis.

A grant of US Dollars 982500 from the U.S. Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation (AFCP) will help restoration of seven sites at the Fort including famous picture wall, Loh Temple, Sikh temple, Zanana Mosque, Sehdara pavilion, and Athdara pavilion besides technical work at the grand Sheesh Mahal.

Lahore Fort, the 16th century Moghul architecture masterpiece, is on the UNESCO World Heritage Site list.

The AFCP, since 2001, has preserved many historical and cultural treasures under threat from environmental pressure or lack of resources in Pakistan including the Wazir Khan Mosque in the walled city.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Blome said the U.S. Mission is proud to partner with the Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) and the Aga Khan Cultural Service-Pakistan for the preservation of the magnificent Lahore Fort.

He said the Fort symbolizes rich cultural, historical, and religious heritage and diversity of Pakistan.

In a recent visit to the seven sites at the Lahore Fort, the ambassador paid rich tribute to the cultural heritage, adding that these projects are a testament of the United States and Pakistan joint commitment to cultural preservation.

The ambassador further said the United States and Pakistan recently celebrated 75 years of bilateral ties and share a partnership based on common goals, people to people exchanges, and mutual interests. He expressed the hope that the restoration project will strengthen bilateral ties and encourage economic growth and tourism.

'The AFCP project goes beyond stones and mortar and it is an investment in a stronger, more prosperous Pakistan', the ambassador said, adding, preservation work strengthens communities, builds a sense of belonging, contributes to economic development, and educates future generations about the tremendous heritage of diversity and tolerance that has existed here for centuries.

Ambassador Blome also visited the Lahore Museum - Pakistan's largest repository of cultural and historical artifacts and the Zamzama cannon during the Lahore yatra.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Century World Visit Temple United States Mosque From Share

Recent Stories

Sara Ali Khan stuns fans by latest pictures in Syd ..

Sara Ali Khan stuns fans by latest pictures in Sydney

5 minutes ago
 Minister seeks strategy to prevent groundwater lev ..

Minister seeks strategy to prevent groundwater level from further declining

54 seconds ago
 NA Speaker for establishing industrial estates in ..

NA Speaker for establishing industrial estates in Gujar Khan, Chakwal

56 seconds ago
 Women in Government Forum hosts panel discussion o ..

Women in Government Forum hosts panel discussion on ‘Powering the Future by He ..

21 minutes ago
 US Wants Greece to Extradite Bulgarian for Smuggli ..

US Wants Greece to Extradite Bulgarian for Smuggling Microchips to Russia - Repo ..

58 seconds ago
 Alexander Ovechkin's Father Passes Away Aged 71

Alexander Ovechkin's Father Passes Away Aged 71

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.