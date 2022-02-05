ISLAMABAD, Feb 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmad Saturday said that the United States had conveyed its 'Agre'ment' to the appointment of Sardar Masood Khan as the Ambassador of Pakistan to the US.

Responding to media queries regarding Khan's appointment, the spokesperson in a press release said that the official approval by the US government had been conveyed in this regard.

"Ambassador Masood Khan is a seasoned diplomat who has served Pakistan with distinction and honour. He would assume his responsibilities in Washington D.C. in due course of time," it was further added.