US Govt Gifts IT Wall To Punjab Health Dept Fight Covid-19

Faizan Hashmi 28 seconds ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 10:14 PM

US govt gifts IT wall to Punjab Health dept fight Covid-19

The United States government has provided Punjab Health department IT Wall to better equip its Covid-19 Command and Control Center in recording coronavirus statistics in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :The United States government has provided Punjab Health department IT Wall to better equip its Covid-19 Command and Control Center in recording coronavirus statistics in the province.

The United States Agency for International Aid (USAID) has collaborated with the Federal Health Ministry to strengthen Command and Control Centers at the provincial health secretariats of the country. The IT Wall will strengthen Punjab government's efforts to contain Covid-19 pandmeic and epidemics.

Provision of IT Wall will help Punjab Command and Control Center in its decision-making and monitoring health threats.

Provincial Primary and Secondary Health Secretary Usman Younas and USAID provincial Head Kevin Sharp inaugurated the IT Wall, here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, USAID provincial Head Kevin Sharp said with the provision of IT Wall, the provincial Comman and Control Center will be empowered to provide guidelines on the prevention of epidemics, diagnosis and policy.

Sharp said the USAID wished to eradicate Covid-19 pandemic and ensure better health facilities to save lives in Punjab.

"The Command and Control Center will provide strategic and policy level guidance to help in the prevention, detection and notification of infectious diseases," said Kevin Sharp, USAID Provincial Director for Punjab. "Our collaboration on the response to COVID-19 builds upon the legacy of partnership and our shared goal to save lives through the delivery of basic, essential health services in the province."USAID's partnership with the Government of Punjab to improve the healthcare system in the province includes the establishment of disease monitoring units in all 36 districts, capacity building of 1200 healthcare workers and infection prevention and control programs.

More Stories From Pakistan

