US Govt Hands Over 2,400 High Tension Poles To HESCO
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 22, 2024 | 09:16 PM
The US government handed over 2,400 high tension poles to Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) for installation in the flood affected areas
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) The US government handed over 2,400 high tension poles to Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) for installation in the flood affected areas.
In this regard a ceremony took place here on Monday at HESCO Power Wing Colony during which US Consul General Conrad Tribble handed over the poles worth around US $500,000 to the company.
Speaking on occasion Tribble acknowledged that HESCO continued to supply electricity to the consumers despite suffering serious damage to its transmission system during 2022 monsoon rains and ensuing floods.
He said the fresh support was just a small part of a larger commitment of the US government to help Pakistan in developing its energy sector.
The Consul General said the 2 governments were collaborating to mitigate the effects of the climate change which had emerged as a big and long lasting challenge.
Jamil Gul Shaikh, Chairman board of Directors of HESCO, expressed gratitude to the US government.
He expressed hope that with such a support the company would be able to restore its transmission infrastructure which was badly destroyed during 2022 monsoon rains and ensuing floods.
The General Manager Technical of HESCO Umar Hayat Gondal, General Manager Operations Rana Muhammad Ayub, Chief Operating Officer Roshan Ali Otho, Chief Commercial Officer Nisar Ali Memon, Chief Engineering Planning Abdul Ghafoor Shaikh and other officers of the company were also present at the event.
Recent Stories
WADA: 'No credible evidence of wrongdoing' in Chinese swimming case
All arrangements finalized to welcome Iranian President visiting Karachi on Tues ..
Scheme of Arrangement for restructuring of PIACL approved
NA unanimously passes resolution to address plastic pollution
FBR seizes 1,235 packerites of cigarettes worth Rs 96 mln
Partly cloudy weather with chances of scattered rain predicted
Court awards life imprisonment in wife’s murder case
Eco-friendly agri technology imperative to overcome environmental pollution: Hin ..
Taiwan hit by numerous quakes, strongest reaching 5.9 magnitude
Gillani calls for enhancing parliamentary engagements between Pakistan and Iran
Minister reviews projects of Food Safety and Halal Food Authority
SEPA organizes earth day seminar in Sinjhoro, calls for action against plastic p ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
All arrangements finalized to welcome Iranian President visiting Karachi on Tuesday4 minutes ago
-
US Consul General visits water research centre in MUET Jamshoro4 minutes ago
-
NA unanimously passes resolution to address plastic pollution9 minutes ago
-
Court awards life imprisonment in wife’s murder case3 minutes ago
-
Gillani calls for enhancing parliamentary engagements between Pakistan and Iran4 minutes ago
-
Minister reviews projects of Food Safety and Halal Food Authority3 minutes ago
-
SEPA organizes earth day seminar in Sinjhoro, calls for action against plastic pollution3 minutes ago
-
CBD Punjab delegation visits Karachi3 minutes ago
-
Police attack case: ATC remands PTI leader in police custody3 minutes ago
-
Power theft detected in plastic factory3 minutes ago
-
UK Education delegation visits HEC45 minutes ago
-
One arrested in injured condition after encounter with police: SSP Larkana49 minutes ago