US govt hands over 2,400 high tension poles to HESCO

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) The US government handed over 2,400 high tension poles to Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) for installation in the flood affected areas.

In this regard a ceremony took place here on Monday at HESCO Power Wing Colony during which US Consul General Conrad Tribble handed over the poles worth around US $500,000 to the company.

Speaking on occasion Tribble acknowledged that HESCO continued to supply electricity to the consumers despite suffering serious damage to its transmission system during 2022 monsoon rains and ensuing floods.

He said the fresh support was just a small part of a larger commitment of the US government to help Pakistan in developing its energy sector.

The Consul General said the 2 governments were collaborating to mitigate the effects of the climate change which had emerged as a big and long lasting challenge.

Jamil Gul Shaikh, Chairman board of Directors of HESCO, expressed gratitude to the US government.

He expressed hope that with such a support the company would be able to restore its transmission infrastructure which was badly destroyed during 2022 monsoon rains and ensuing floods.

The General Manager Technical of HESCO Umar Hayat Gondal, General Manager Operations Rana Muhammad Ayub, Chief Operating Officer Roshan Ali Otho, Chief Commercial Officer Nisar Ali Memon, Chief Engineering Planning Abdul Ghafoor Shaikh and other officers of the company were also present at the event.