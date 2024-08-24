- Home
- Pakistan
- US govt spent $100mn for addressing malnutrition out of $215mn provided for flood relief: Lalley
US Govt Spent $100mn For Addressing Malnutrition Out Of $215mn Provided For Flood Relief: Lalley
Muhammad Irfan Published August 24, 2024 | 03:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) US Mission Pakistan Spokesperson, Jonathan Lalley on Saturday said that out of over $215 million the United States provided for flood relief and recovery, nearly $100 million has gone toward addressing malnutrition in the 2022 floods' impacted areas of Pakistan.
In a video message here, the US Mission Pakistan Spokesperson said that Pakistan’s 2022 floods have devastated the lives of millions of Pakistanis.
"Women and children were hit especially hard. Even today, millions of Pakistani children are at risk of dying from malnutrition. We partnered with the World Food Program to provide emergency food and nutrition," Jonathan Lalley said.
With UNICEF, he said the Mission treated nearly 135,000 malnourished children, provided pre-natal care to some 74,000 pregnant women, and offered essential health care services.
Moreover, with the World Health Organization, the Mission established 12 nutrition stabilization centers across Balochistan and Sindh to provide essential health services, he added.
"Just this month, U.S. Ambassador Blome delivered an additional 486 tons of ready-to-use therapeutic food to treat an additional 39,000 children," he said.
With that donation, he said the United States has delivered emergency therapeutic food to more than 317,000 Pakistani mothers and children and enabled 779,000 front-line healthcare workers to provide nutrition counseling to parents and caregivers to prevent malnutrition in the first place.
"The United States will continue to work urgently with Pakistan to address the malnutrition crisis.
Because every Pakistani child deserves the opportunity to grow up, to be healthy and strong, and to reach their full potential," he reiterated.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2024
Indian PM Modi uses Pakistan’s airspace on return from Poland to homeland
Sindh announces Holiday for Chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)
GCU issues dress code for students, bans jeans, T-shirts
Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz visits injured policemen in Rahim Yar Khan
Shaheen Afridi, Ansha welcome their first child
IHC expresses serious concerns over state institutions’ apathy in Azhar Mashwa ..
Police release CCTV footage in Kolkata doctor rape-murder case
Bodies of 28 pilgrims arrive in Pakistan via special flight
Two die, four get injured in Pishin blast
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Six gamblers held during raid30 minutes ago
-
Khawaja Salman coordinates with Balochistan, Sindh on pilgrim incident30 minutes ago
-
Monsoon Rains expected in KP, Punjab, AJK and GB from August 26: NDMA40 minutes ago
-
Heavy to very heavy rains expected in Sindh from August 26: NDMA40 minutes ago
-
IG Islamabad reviews security for chehlum procession50 minutes ago
-
Interior Minister visits Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh's shrine50 minutes ago
-
PM sets one-month deadline for govt offices to switch to paperless system60 minutes ago
-
Lahore experiences hot, humid, partly cloudy weather1 hour ago
-
PM reviews legal aspects, final stages of PakPWD closure1 hour ago
-
Khawaja Salman coordinates with Balochistan, Sindh on pilgrim incident1 hour ago
-
Miani Forest, a historical gem2 hours ago
-
Bilal Yaseen checks milk quality at Sabeel points2 hours ago