US Govt To Assist Renovation, Restoration Of Frere Hall Karachi

Faizan Hashmi 33 seconds ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 07:55 PM

The United States government would assist for the renovation and restoration of Frere Hall Karachi, said new US Consul General in Karachi, Mark Straw during his visit to Frere Hall here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :The United States government would assist for the renovation and restoration of Frere Hall Karachi, said new US Consul General in Karachi, Mark Straw during his visit to Frere Hall here on Monday.

He was accompanied by the Deputy Consul General and Cultural Officer of the US Consulate, Metropolitan Commissioner KMC Afzal Zaidi, Director General Parks and other officials, besides Dr. Kaleem Lashari, a cultural expert.

Earlier, Administrator Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab welcomed the US Consul General and other guests on their arrival at Frere Hall and visited various parts of the historic building with them, said a statement.

The US Consul General took a special interest in the Frere Hall Library and the Saddiqen Art Gallery on the top floor.

Cultural Affairs Specialist Dr. Kaleem Lashari briefed the US Consul General and other guests on the historical background of Frere Hall.

He said the building was one of the important buildings constructed in Karachi during the British rule. The construction work was started in 1863 and was completed in 1865.

Initially it was transformed into a town hall and library, but later an art gallery was established to display paintings and calligraphy.

The building was named after Sir Henry Bartley Edward Frere, British Governor, in 1884, in recognition of his services to Karachi and Sindh Province.

After the formation of Pakistan, Frere Hall Library, which had more than 70,000 books at that time, was renamed as Liaquat National Library.

US Consul General Mark Straw praised the historic significance of Frere Hall and KMC's role in maintaining the building, and pledged to work together on bilateral issues and the preservation of sites of historical and cultural significance.

