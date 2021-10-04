US grant scholarships to 33 health officials of Balochistan

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :The U.S government granted scholarships to 33 health officials of the Balochistan government for completing a two-year Master of Science in Public Health degree at Jinnah Sindh Medical University Karachi.

According to a communique here on Monday, the U.S. Consul General Mark Stroh participated in the scholarship ceremony here.

The trained managers after completing the USAID-funded programme, would help the Balochistan government better respond to COVID-19 and other public health challenges.

'The pandemic has shown us the importance of preparing mid-level managers at the provincial and district levels to respond to public health challenges,' Consul General Stroh said.

He said that the United States was proud to partner with Balochistan Health department to strengthen the capacity of public health professionals and save Pakistani lives.'On the occasion, Secretary, Primary and Secondary Health Balochistan Aziz Ahmed Jamali thanked USAID for supporting healthcare managers across Balochistan.