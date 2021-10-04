UrduPoint.com

US Grant Scholarships To 33 Health Officials Of Balochistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 22 minutes ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 07:00 PM

US grant scholarships to 33 health officials of Balochistan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :The U.S government granted scholarships to 33 health officials of the Balochistan government for completing a two-year Master of Science in Public Health degree at Jinnah Sindh Medical University Karachi.

According to a communique here on Monday, the U.S. Consul General Mark Stroh participated in the scholarship ceremony here.

The trained managers after completing the USAID-funded programme, would help the Balochistan government better respond to COVID-19 and other public health challenges.

'The pandemic has shown us the importance of preparing mid-level managers at the provincial and district levels to respond to public health challenges,' Consul General Stroh said.

He said that the United States was proud to partner with Balochistan Health department to strengthen the capacity of public health professionals and save Pakistani lives.'On the occasion, Secretary, Primary and Secondary Health Balochistan Aziz Ahmed Jamali thanked USAID for supporting healthcare managers across Balochistan.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Balochistan United States Government

Recent Stories

Irthi’s programme employs innovation to upskill ..

Irthi’s programme employs innovation to upskill Emirati artisans

7 minutes ago
 PM sets up high level commission to investigate in ..

PM sets up high level commission to investigate individuals mentioned in Pandora ..

9 minutes ago
 Charges framed against Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman, his f ..

Charges framed against Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman, his five sons in sexual abuse case

23 minutes ago
 &#039;UAE ambitious goal of national industrial st ..

&#039;UAE ambitious goal of national industrial strategy is to become a regional ..

37 minutes ago
 Zayed Higher Organisation, Siemens Energy to train ..

Zayed Higher Organisation, Siemens Energy to train, employ People of Determinati ..

37 minutes ago
 ENOC Group achieves AED 6.1 million savings from E ..

ENOC Group achieves AED 6.1 million savings from Energy and Resource Management ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.