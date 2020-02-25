US has good relations with Pakistan: Alice Wells

United States Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia, Alice Wells, says the United States has good relations with Pakistan, and both countries are in a patch to ease tensions in the region

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th February, 2020)

In a message posted on the social media site, she said that there is hope for greater tension and stability in the region, which interests not only the United States but other countries.

In this regard, Pakistanis appreciate the efforts. The efforts of the United States have begun to show signs of great progress with Pakistan.