US has very good relationship with Pakistan, Trump

Ahmedabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th February, 2020) United States President Donald Trump on Monday said that the US had a very good relationship with Pakistan and that Washington was working with Islamabad in a very positive way.Trump made the comments while addressing the Namaste Trump event in Ahmedabad alongside Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Since taking office, my administration is working in a very positive way with Pakistan," Trump said, according to the Indian Express."Our relationship with Pakistan is a very good one. Thanks to these efforts we are beginning to see signs of big progress with Pakistan and we are hopeful for reduced tensions, greater stability and the future of harmony for all of the nations of South Asia," Trump added.