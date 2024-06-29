US House of Representatives' resolution has no legal status: Barrister Aqeel

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) The Spokesperson for Federal Government on Legal Affairs, Barrister Aqeel Malik, on Friday said the resolution of the American House of Representatives had no legal status and Pakistan was not bound to implement it.

Talking to the media outside the Parliament House, he said "Once again, instead of supporting the position of Pakistan, a political party has stood with the United States.

"The opposition to the resolution presented in the National Assembly of Pakistan against the resolution of the US House of Representatives is a matter of concern. Pakistan is a free and independent state and will not allow any country to interfere in its internal affairs," he added.

Barrister Aqeel said that at the end of the NA budget session, MNA Shaista Pervez Malik presented the resolution against interference in the internal affairs of Pakistan by the US House of Representatives.

He said the motion should have been approved unanimously but the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) opposed it. The PTI's foreign chapter and financiers through public relations and lobbying firms played a key role in influencing the US Congress members to pass the resolution against Pakistan, he alleged.

Barrister Aqeel said that it was stated in the resolution adopted by the NA that Pakistan, as per its Constitution, was fully committed to uphold the universal principles of democracy and the fundamental human rights.

"It is unfortunate that the resolution of the US House of Representatives is clearly the result of an incomplete and misunderstanding of Pakistan's political and electoral process. Pakistan will play a more constructive role in strengthening the bilateral relations (with the US) by focusing on mutual cooperation," he added.

He said it was an irony that a political party, which once had the so-called slogans of 'absolutely not' and 'are we slaves' along with the narrative of foreign conspiracy and interference, appeared to support of the US by opposing the resolution in the National Assembly.

The people of Pakistan would no more follow its founder's "false claims, promises and speeches", he added.