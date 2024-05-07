Open Menu

US Inaugurates $1mn Project For Frontier Corps, KP Police

Muhammad Irfan Published May 07, 2024 | 07:38 PM

U.S. Embassy Deputy Chief of Mission Andrew J. Schofer and Consul General Shante Moore Tuesday inaugurated a new Frontier Corps Khyber Pakhtunkhwa-North (FCKP-N) auditorium and policewoman's barracks for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Police and FCKP-N

The two-year, $1 million project was funded by the U.S. Embassy’s office of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL). The policewomen barracks mean FCKP-N and KP Police can now recruit, hire, and train an additional 500 female officers each year. The two women barracks at the police training academies will accommodate 128 female officers; one will be used for FCKP officers and one for KP police officers.

The auditorium enables FCKP-N to offer instruction to 215 women officers, and the facility will also be used for additional FCKP-N operations. DCM Schofer said the barracks and auditorium are built on more than 40 years of partnership between the U.S. Mission and Pakistan for civilian security and rule of law.

FCKP-N Inspector General Major General Noor Wali Khan and KP Police Inspector General Akhtar Hayat Khan also participated in the event. “Increasing Pakistani women in security agencies improves operational effectiveness, enhances access to justice for everyone, and builds public trust,” the DCM said.

