Open Menu

U.S. Independence Day Reception Celebrates Continued Partnership With Pakistan 

Umer Jamshaid Published July 04, 2024 | 03:05 PM

U.S. Independence Day Reception Celebrates Continued Partnership with Pakistan 

The U.S. Embassy in Islamabad hosted a festive reception to celebrate the 248th anniversary of the independence of the United States of America.

ISLAMABAD (Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) The U.S. Embassy in Islamabad hosted a festive reception to celebrate the 248th anniversary of the independence of the United States of America.  Held under the theme of ‘Made in the USA,’ the event was an opportunity to underscore the enduring partnership between the United States and Pakistan and reaffirm the two nations’ commitment to build a more prosperous future for their citizens. Mr. Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives, graced the event as the chief guest. 

The evening brought together distinguished guests from Pakistan’s government, corporate sector, academia, civil society, and diplomatic community to commemorate the shared values of freedom, democracy, and economic prosperity between the United States and Pakistan.   

The event was a vibrant occasion filled with American cultural elements, including music, food, and traditions that reflect the rich diversity of the United States. A dazzling display of fireworks further enhanced the celebratory mood. 

The United States and Pakistan share a long history of partnership spanning multiple areas of cooperation.  In the infrastructure and energy sectors, this collaboration is exemplified by several major dams constructed in Pakistan with U.

S. support. In the private sector, dozens of U.S. companies employ hundreds of thousands of Pakistanis and provide critical research and development assets. Pakistan’s education and health sectors are also strengthened through U.S. assistance.  The United States is proud to be Pakistan's largest export market; Pakistanis benefit tremendously from this trade relationship by supplying billions of dollars worth of exports to the U.S. market annually. Meanwhile, the U.S.-Pakistan “Green Alliance” Framework is a transformative initiative to strengthen Pakistan’s climate resilience and support its efforts for clean energy transformation.

In his remarks, U.S. Ambassador Donald Blome noted the promising trajectory of the bilateral relationship, saying: “While at times we have had to tackle great challenges – such as floods, war, a pandemic, economic setbacks – those of us who have worked together to strengthen this relationship have always recognized the partnership is, and has always been, part of a longer journey toward increased prosperity and security for our two nations, and that each step of this journey has been important.” 

The reception underscored the strength of the U.S.-Pakistan bilateral relationship, highlighting the shared commitment to deepening economic ties, promoting cultural exchange, and fostering collaboration in areas of mutual interest. As the United States celebrates its independence, the two countries pledged to continue working together to address shared challenges and seize opportunities for a brighter future. 

Related Topics

Pakistan USA Islamabad Music Exchange Exports Ahsan Iqbal Education Democracy Civil Society Independence United States Market Event From Government Share Billion

Recent Stories

Mohsin Iqbal was unanimously elected as the new Pr ..

Mohsin Iqbal was unanimously elected as the new President of the Punjab Rugby as ..

5 minutes ago
 LHC directs police to secure recovery of Dr. Shahb ..

LHC directs police to secure recovery of Dr. Shahbaz Gill’s brother

33 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 July 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 July 2024

7 hours ago
 IHC reserves verdict on plea against PEMRA notific ..

IHC reserves verdict on plea against PEMRA notification

15 hours ago
 Minister for Finance meets with the CEO of Standar ..

Minister for Finance meets with the CEO of Standard Chartered Bank

15 hours ago
PTI jeopardizes state interests for political gain ..

PTI jeopardizes state interests for political gains: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawa ..

15 hours ago
 Disabled friendly T10 cricket match held at the Sh ..

Disabled friendly T10 cricket match held at the Shalimar Cricket Ground Islamaba ..

15 hours ago
 Nankana Sahib hosts "Dawat Aman"conference, promot ..

Nankana Sahib hosts "Dawat Aman"conference, promoting interfaith harmony,peace

15 hours ago
 Govt ready to dialogue with all political parties: ..

Govt ready to dialogue with all political parties: Afnan Ullah

15 hours ago
 DC Murree directs for timely completion of develop ..

DC Murree directs for timely completion of development projects

15 hours ago
 All parties to be taken on board on ‘Azm-e-Istek ..

All parties to be taken on board on ‘Azm-e-Istekham’ operation: Rana Sana

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan