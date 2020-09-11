US-India Anti-Terror Forum Urges Pakistan to Crack Down on Islamist Groups - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) Pakistan needs to move against Islamist terror groups that continue to operate from Pakistani soil, the US-India Counter Terrorism Joint Working Group said in a statement that was released by the State Department on Thursday.

"The two sides underlined the urgent need for Pakistan to take immediate, sustained, and irreversible action to ensure that no territory under its control is used for terrorist attacks, and to expeditiously bring to justice the perpetrators of such attacks, including 26/11 Mumbai and Pathankot," the statement said.

The Pakistani terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba was blamed for the November 2008 attack on Mumbai, a four day siege by gunman that resulted in the deaths of at least 174 people, including nine of ten attackers. A second Pakistani terror group, Jaish-e-Muhammad, led a 2016 bombing in Kashmir that killed as many as 40 Indian police officers.

President Donald Trump has halted US military aid to Pakistan, citing the nation's failure to crack down on terror groups.