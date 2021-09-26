UrduPoint.com

US, International Community To Enhance Ties With Afghanistan: Afghan MOFA Spokesperson

Muhammad Irfan 9 hours ago Sun 26th September 2021 | 12:24 AM

US, international community to enhance ties with Afghanistan: Afghan MOFA Spokesperson

Spokesperson of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan Abdul Qahar Saturday expressed hope that all countries including the United States and international organizations will continue to establish and enhance ties with the Afghan government

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter he said, "We hope all countries including the US and international organizations will continue to establish and enhance ties with the Afghan Government, and to continue providing humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people."He welcomed Pakistan's decision to exempt fresh fruit exports from Afghanistan from the 17 percent sales tax.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan welcomes this decision and calls for increased trade and transit, and further facilitation between the two countries," he added.

