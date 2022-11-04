UrduPoint.com

US, International NGOs Visit Paraplegic Center Peshawar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 04, 2022 | 04:10 PM

US, international NGOs visit Paraplegic Center Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :Maria Toro, Assistive Technology Advisor of Momentum Wells for Humanity, an American welfare organization for the welfare of the disabled, visited the Paraplegic Center Peshawar (PCP) in Hayatabad and met the patients suffering from spinal diseases there as well as assessed the needs of the centre.

A team from Relab HS, a consortium of five international NGOs, also accompanied her on the occasion. They included Ehab Al Khatab, Technical Advisor of Relab HS and Country Coordinator Waqar Qureshi.

Dr. Syed Muhammad Ilyas, CEO PCP, while briefing them, said that the Paraplegic Center Peshawar is the only and unique health institution in Pakistan and even in the region, where spinal cord injury and polio patients receive treatment along with complete physical, psychological and social rehabilitation.

All the facilities are provided free of cost, he added. He further told the team that all assistive devices including active wheelchairs are locally designed for the patients.

The patients admitted here are provided with devices and supporting equipment according to their needs and physical structure while on the other hand, valuable foreign exchange is also saved.

Maria Toro also visited the Assistive Technology Program and Factory of PCP established in Hayatabad Industrial Area and made a detailed review of its various sections.

She was impressed by the excellent performance of the institute and the quality of the equipment manufactured there.

Expressing her views in the guest book, she wrote that "PCP is the best example of comprehensive physical rehabilitation and it can play the role of a model institution for all developing countries". She assured all out cooperation from his organization and international consortium to make the center more active and dynamic.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Technology Polio Exchange All From Best (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Imran Khan to address nation after delay in FIR ag ..

Imran Khan to address nation after delay in FIR against attack on his life

33 minutes ago
 Defence Minister calls for transparent inquiry int ..

Defence Minister calls for transparent inquiry into into attack on Imran Khan's ..

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan recovering, in high spirit: Moonis Elah ..

Imran Khan recovering, in high spirit: Moonis Elahi

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Australia set 169-run target f ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Australia set 169-run target for Afghanistan

2 hours ago
 Land scandal: Dost Muhammad Mazari sent to jail on ..

Land scandal: Dost Muhammad Mazari sent to jail on judicial remand

4 hours ago
 Pakistan, Saudi Arabia resolve to further strength ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia resolve to further strengthen bilateral cooperation

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.