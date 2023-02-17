UrduPoint.com

US Investors Delegation Calls On Governor Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 17, 2023 | 10:10 PM

US investors delegation calls on Governor Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :An overseas Pakistani investors delegation associated with a famous American textile brand called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh ur Rahman at the Governor's House, here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rahman said Pakistan was currently going through difficult times in terms of economic development and the current government was determined to make Pakistan economically strong and stable .

He said the textile industry was a great source of employment in addition to the development of the country's economy.

The Governor Punjab said undoubtedly, Pakistani textile products had a prominent place in the world due to their good quality.

He further said Pakistani textile products were valued in Europe, America and most countries of the world due to their good quality.

Governor Punjab said the intention of overseas Pakistani investors to import textile products from Pakistan was a welcome sign. He said that with the increase in Pakistan's textile exports, foreign investment would provide ample employment opportunities to the local people.

Governor Punjab said the government was taking all measures to provide a conducive environment to the foreign investors.

On this occasion, Director Dillard Sourcing, Ammar Rupani said the scope of import of textile products in Pakistan will be further increased.

