US Is The Largest Export Market For Pakistan: Masood Khan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 21, 2023 | 02:11 PM

US is the largest export market for Pakistan: Masood Khan

Masood Khan has highlighted that the current phase of Pak-US relations centers around enhancing economic cooperation.

WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 21st, 2023) Pakistan Ambassador to US Masood Khan says United States is the largest export market for Pakistan and in the years to come, bilateral trade is poised to grow.

He was talking to the Ambassador Stuart Holliday, CEO of Meridian International Center in Washington.

Masood Khan highlighted that the current phase of Pak-US relations centers around enhancing economic cooperation.

He said in recent high-level visits, we have prioritized trade, agriculture, businesses, technology, climate change, green energy, disaster preparedness, environment, health and people-to-people exchanges.

On the occasion, the CEO Meridian International assured the Ambassador that he would help promote closer ties between Pakistan and the United States in the areas of education, leadership training programs, climate change, culture and business.

