US IT Company to begin operation in Peshawar: Jhagra

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health and Finance, Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra has expressed hope that the youth of the province will get new opportunities of progress and development soon.

In a message on tweeter here Sunday, he said that an American IT company is beginning operation in Peshawar and for this purpose it had hired a Pakistani origin US citizen Zia Chishti.

Taimur Jhagra while sharing his photo with the founding Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Data & Software Company, Zia Chishti on Tweeter, said that Pakistani Zia Chishti is the successful business personality of the IT sector of the world.

He said that Zia Chishti has been agreed on beginning operation in Peshawar that will provide the opportunities of progress and development to the youth of the province and they will have to recognize their capabilities at international level.

The KP finance minister said that the return of expats to invest in Pakistan can bring actual change and will generate competitive environment in private sector that will generate new employment opportunities.

Taimur Jhagra said that they are required Zia Chishti like real representatives of change.