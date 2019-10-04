UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

U.S. Jobless Claims Rise Last Week

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 04:38 PM

U.S. jobless claims rise last week

The number of initial jobless claims in the United States increased last week, according to a report released by the U.S. Labor Department on Friday

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :The number of initial jobless claims in the United States increased last week, according to a report released by the U.S. Labor Department on Friday.

In the week ending Sept. 28, the number of people filing for U.S. unemployment benefits increased by 4,000 to 219,000. Meanwhile, the previous week's level was revised up by 2,000 from 213,000 to 215,000.

The report also showed that the four-week moving average of initial claims, a method to iron out data volatility, remained unchanged at 212,500.

The previous week's average was revised up by 500 to 212,500.

As a leading indicator of unemployment status in the United States, a lower reading in jobless claims indicates lower overall layoffs. The reading of jobless claims remained below the 300,000 threshold, signaling a tight labor market in the United States.

For a bigger picture of the U.S. labor market, U.S. employers added 130,000 jobs in August, fewer than expected, and the unemployment rate was unchanged at 3.7 percent, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Related Topics

Reading United States August Market From Jobs

Recent Stories

China's ports see handling capacity rise in August ..

6 minutes ago

PTA confiscates 3 illegal gateway exchanges, arres ..

6 minutes ago

Iranian Ambassador Summoned to Russian Foreign Min ..

6 minutes ago

New US Tariffs on EU Goods to Affect American Cons ..

6 minutes ago

Air quality goes worse for third week in federal c ..

6 minutes ago

Indonesian Police Arrest Almost 1,500 People Durin ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.