U.S. Joins Pakistan’s “Ten Billion Tree Tsunami”

Wed 13th November 2019 | 05:54 PM

We all have a role to play in caring for our environment. To contribute to Pakistan’s “Ten Billion Tree Tsunami” afforestation initiative, the U.S. Embassy and the Ministry of Climate Change joined forces at a tree planting event on the U.S. Embassy compound

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019) We all have a role to play in caring for our environment. To contribute to Pakistan’s “Ten Billion Tree Tsunami” afforestation initiative, the U.S. Embassy and the Ministry of Climate Change joined forces at a tree planting event on the U.S. Embassy compound.

Minister Malik Amin Aslam, the Prime Minister’s Advisor for Climate Change and Ambassador Paul W. Jones planted a Moringa tree near the U.S. Embassy’s Chancery building. At the event, Ambassador Jones said the U.S. Embassy saved 520 trees when the compound was built and planted 513 new trees and 2,800 new shrubs.

He also emphasized the state-of-the-art environmental features of the U.S. Embassy compound that earned it a Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Silver Certification, including solar lighting, energy-efficient building materials, and a state-of-the-art water management system.

Indigenous to South Asia, the Moringa tree is hardy, fast-growing, and consumes little water. Many cultures use the leaves and seeds of Moringa trees for their nutritional and medicinal properties, including in traditional remedies for inflammation, infection, headache, anemia, and fever.

