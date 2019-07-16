UrduPoint.com
US Keen To Expand Trade, Investment Ties: Chad Miner

Muhammad Irfan 52 seconds ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 10:50 PM

US keen to expand trade, investment ties: Chad Miner

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :Chief of the Economic Unit of Consulate General of United States here, Chad Miner, said United States Government was deeply interested in expanding trade and investment ties with Pakistan, which was the largest exporter of goods to US.

Speaking in a meeting with office bearers and other senior leaders of Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry at the Chamber, Chad Miner highlighted some irritants related to value addition and packaging criteria for Pakistani products to be exported to the US.

If addressed properly, he said, the trade and investment between both the countries could be significantly increased. The Commercial Team of US Consulate visited KCCI to seek Chamber's input on current economic environment in Pakistan and acquaint KCCI's business community about American businesses' interests to invest in numerous sectors of Pakistan's economy, said a KCCI release on Tuesday.

President KCCI Junaid Esmail Makda emphasized on having Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between Pakistan and USA to pave way for enhanced trade and investment between the two countries.

He said it was high time that Pakistan should make the best use of the Generalized Systems of Preferences (GSP-plus) facility keeping in view the withdrawal of the same facility earlier given to India and Turkey.

"Under GSP-plus, approximately 3,500 Pakistani products have been granted duty free access to United States but the textile sector was not falling under GSP-plus which may also be added," he pleaded adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan was scheduled to visit US soon and that he should request US authorities to include Pakistani textiles in the GSP-plus list.

The president KCCI also appreciated the USAID support to Pakistan in the education and health sectors, gender equality and women empowerment.

