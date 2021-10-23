Political and Economic Chief at US Consulate in Pakistan Kathleen Gibilisco Saturday met with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar to discuss avenues of 'possible' and 'mutual' cooperation for empowerment of Pakistani youth

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2021 ) :Political and Economic Chief at US Consulate in Pakistan Kathleen Gibilisco Saturday met with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar to discuss avenues of 'possible' and 'mutual' cooperation for empowerment of Pakistani youth.

In the meeting, she expressed her country's keenness for extending cooperation to the government for the Prime Minister's Kamyab Jawan Programme.

'Possible' cooperation for the Kamyab Jawan Programme through the USAID also came under discussion during the meeting, said a news release.

On the occasion, Usman Dar apprised Kathleen on latest statistics of the government's flagship initiative for youth empowerment. She was also informed about the formula of job creation under the programme.

Kathleen said she was quite impressed by transparency and merit being observed during implementation of the programme.

She said such a long term programme for youth would show its economic impact in next five to ten years.

Kathleen said joint cooperation between Pakistan and the United States for youth empowerment could create new opportunities for young people in Pakistan.

SAPM Usman Dar said Pakistan-US cooperation could open a new window of opportunities for Pakistani youth. Vocational and technical education sector had a potential for investment, he added.

He said provision of education, employment and technical trainings were among the government's foremost priorities.

He expressed satisfaction on latest data of the KJP's two major programmes including soft loan scheme and Hunarmand Pakistan.