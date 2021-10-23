UrduPoint.com

US Keen To Extend Cooperation For PM's Kamyab Jawan Programme: Gibilisco

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 23rd October 2021 | 06:02 PM

US keen to extend cooperation for PM's Kamyab Jawan Programme: Gibilisco

Political and Economic Chief at US Consulate in Pakistan Kathleen Gibilisco Saturday met with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar to discuss avenues of 'possible' and 'mutual' cooperation for empowerment of Pakistani youth

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2021 ) :Political and Economic Chief at US Consulate in Pakistan Kathleen Gibilisco Saturday met with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar to discuss avenues of 'possible' and 'mutual' cooperation for empowerment of Pakistani youth.

In the meeting, she expressed her country's keenness for extending cooperation to the government for the Prime Minister's Kamyab Jawan Programme.

'Possible' cooperation for the Kamyab Jawan Programme through the USAID also came under discussion during the meeting, said a news release.

On the occasion, Usman Dar apprised Kathleen on latest statistics of the government's flagship initiative for youth empowerment. She was also informed about the formula of job creation under the programme.

Kathleen said she was quite impressed by transparency and merit being observed during implementation of the programme.

She said such a long term programme for youth would show its economic impact in next five to ten years.

Kathleen said joint cooperation between Pakistan and the United States for youth empowerment could create new opportunities for young people in Pakistan.

SAPM Usman Dar said Pakistan-US cooperation could open a new window of opportunities for Pakistani youth. Vocational and technical education sector had a potential for investment, he added.

He said provision of education, employment and technical trainings were among the government's foremost priorities.

He expressed satisfaction on latest data of the KJP's two major programmes including soft loan scheme and Hunarmand Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Loan Prime Minister Education Job Young United States Government Merit Packaging Limited Employment

Recent Stories

EU hails UAE’s efforts to strengthen human right ..

EU hails UAE’s efforts to strengthen human rights, says country’s UNHRC memb ..

4 minutes ago
 Saudi Arabia Announces New Environmental Initiativ ..

Saudi Arabia Announces New Environmental Initiatives to Tackle Climate Change- S ..

2 minutes ago
 China passes law to reduce pressure on children fr ..

China passes law to reduce pressure on children from homework

3 minutes ago
 COVID-19 claims two more lives in RWP

COVID-19 claims two more lives in RWP

3 minutes ago
 ACs visit city areas, inspect anti-dengue measures ..

ACs visit city areas, inspect anti-dengue measures

3 minutes ago
 Some 352 electric wheelchairs distributed among di ..

Some 352 electric wheelchairs distributed among disable university students

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.