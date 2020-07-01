UrduPoint.com
US' Khalilzad Discusses Afghan Peace, Refugees With Top Pakistani Diplomat - Source

Wed 01st July 2020

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2020) Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi received the US special envoy for Afghanistan on Wednesday to discuss the peace process in the neighboring country and repatriation of Afghan refugees, a Pakistani Foreign Ministry source told Sputnik.

Zalmay Khalilzad departed for a regional tour on Sunday to visit Qatar, Uzbekistan and Pakistan to urge support for talks between Kabul and the Taliban.

Intra-Afghan talks were to start in early March under a peace deal that the United States signed with the Taliban in late February. The process has, however, stalled due to disagreements over prisoner release.

In mid-June, Khalilzad said that the talks are closer than ever, praising Kabul for freeing over 3,000 Taliban prisoners and the Taliban for releasing more than 500 government prisoners. The radical movement has long insisted that the government free all 5,000 prisoners at once.

