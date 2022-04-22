UrduPoint.com

US Launches $23.5 Million Four-year Power Sector Improvement Project In Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid Published April 22, 2022 | 03:15 PM

USAID Mission Director Julie A. Koenen has said that the United States launched $23.5 million four-year power sector improvement project in Pakistan

The project aimed at increasing the share of green energy in Pakistan's energy mix, said a statement issued here Friday.

"Washington looks forward to advancing its partnership with Pakistan to build a clean, efficient and reliable electricity generation sector," the USAID Mission Director said.

Julie Koenen said through this new initiative, USAID would partner with Pakistan to support the transition to a truly competitive wholesale power market.

