US Launches $23.5 Million Four-year Power Sector Improvement Project In Pakistan
Umer Jamshaid Published April 22, 2022 | 03:15 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :USAID Mission Director Julie A. Koenen has said that the United States launched $23.5 million four-year power sector improvement project in Pakistan.
The project aimed at increasing the share of green energy in Pakistan's energy mix, said a statement issued here Friday.
"Washington looks forward to advancing its partnership with Pakistan to build a clean, efficient and reliable electricity generation sector," the USAID Mission Director said.
Julie Koenen said through this new initiative, USAID would partner with Pakistan to support the transition to a truly competitive wholesale power market.