UrduPoint.com

US Launches $4 Mln Initiative For 'Improving Girls' Education Activity' In KPK

Umer Jamshaid Published December 10, 2022 | 01:30 PM

US launches $4 mln initiative for 'Improving Girls' Education Activity' in KPK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2022 ) :The government of the United States (US) on Saturday launched a $4 million initiative on 'Improving Girls' Education Activity' which aims to provide quality education to girls in remote areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The US Ambassador Donald Blome and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Shahram Khan Tarakai inaugurated the U.S. government-funded $4 million initiative for 'Improving Girls Education Activity', said a news release of US embassy in Pakistan on Saturday.

"The U.S. government supports Pakistan's goal of ensuring a prosperous future for all its citizens-particularly girls," said Ambassador Blome. "We look forward to a strong partnership and fruitful collaboration with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Department to strengthen education for Pakistani children, especially girls, through this activity", he said.

Minister Tarakai appreciated Ambassador Blome's comments, noting: "The private sector, in recent years, has emerged as a key supporter of the government's efforts to address challenges in the social sector. The successful partnerships in KP's health sector are a testimony to that. We are positive that with the support from the U.

S. government's 'Improving Girls' Education Activity', we will be able to make school management more efficient, thereby improving school quality." During his trip to Peshawar, Ambassador Blome also visited the Eleanor Roosevelt Corner at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women's University, the largest Women's University in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The Eleanor Roosevelt Corner is one of the two American Spaces in the province that provides education and learning opportunities to youth.

Ambassador Blome discussed combating gender-based violence through education and entrepreneurship with a panel of educators and female entrepreneurs as part of the "16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence" campaign. "Advancing women's economic security not only reduces their risk of experiencing gender-based violence – it is an effective development strategy for the whole community. The United States is proud to invest in and support the safety and prosperity of women and girls throughout Pakistan, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa," said Ambassador Blome during the event.

Since 2008, the US government has provided over $2 billion in development assistance to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to support education, health, economic growth, governance, and humanitarian needs.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Education United States Women Event All From Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Flood victims need continued support

Flood victims need continued support

36 seconds ago
 Participants Of 5th Maritime Security Workshop Vis ..

Participants Of 5th Maritime Security Workshop Visit Naval Headquarters

4 minutes ago
 Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Elizabeth Hor ..

Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Elizabeth Horst Visits Pakistan To Discuss ..

8 minutes ago
 Plenary meeting of the 77th session of the UN Gene ..

Plenary meeting of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly was held

11 minutes ago
 Mainly cold, dry weather expected in most parts of ..

Mainly cold, dry weather expected in most parts of country

18 minutes ago
 Federal and Provincial Governments should arrange ..

Federal and Provincial Governments should arrange immediate accommodation for th ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.