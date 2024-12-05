U.S. launches historic Police-Community Partnership in Pakistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) In a landmark event in Islamabad on Thursday, U.S. Chargé d’Affaires Natalie Baker unveiled the Pasban Awam Saath Saath Program, a transformative initiative aimed at fostering citizen-focused policing and empowering women in law enforcement across Pakistan.

The program, a collaboration between Pakistan’s civilian security agencies, the U.S. Institute of Peace, and the U.S. Embassy, underscores the U.S. commitment to gender equality and justice.

“Together, we are making history,” said Baker, commending efforts to increase representation and strengthen community ties. Among the achievements highlighted:

A 20% rise in women officers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) and 25% in Balochistan.

Training for over 1,600 women and 70 transgender officers in Punjab, leading to the resolution of 1,500 cases for the transgender community.

The Public Complaint Redressal System in KPK addresses over 50,000 citizen complaints.

As Pakistan observes the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence, Baker emphasized the broader impact of U.S.-funded initiatives, including anti-rape crisis cells and gender desks at police stations. These have led to a 60% increase in crimes reported by women and girls in KPK.

Recognizing trailblazing women officers like Senior Superintendent Riffat Bokhari and Superintendent Beenish Fatima, Baker stated, “Your courage moves us, your commitment inspires us, and your sacrifices humble us.”

The United States pledged continued support for a secure and equitable future for all Pakistanis, reaffirming its solidarity with women leaders in law enforcement.