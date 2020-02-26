UrduPoint.com
US Lawmakers Raise Concerns Over Anti-Muslim Violence In New Delhi

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 02:13 PM

Several lawmakers in the United States raised concerns over the anti-Muslim violence that has erupted in northeastern parts of New Delhi since Sunday, claiming at least 20 lives in three day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :Several lawmakers in the United States raised concerns over the anti-Muslim violence that has erupted in northeastern parts of New Delhi since Sunday, claiming at least 20 lives in three days.

The protests began after clashes between those in favour and against India's Citizenship Amendment Act escalated with multiple attacks on Muslim homes, Kashmir Media Service reported.

"It is important to strengthen relationships with democratic partners like India," Elizabeth Warren, the Democratic Party's contender for the United States presidential elections later this year. "But we must be able to speak truthfully about our values, including religious freedom and freedom of expression and violence against peaceful protesters is never acceptable." United States Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal expressed shock over the violence and described it as a "deadly surge of religious intolerance.

"Democracies should not tolerate division and discrimination, or promote laws that undermine religious freedom," she tweeted. "The world is watching." Last year, Jayapal had introduced a United States' Congressional resolution asking India to end the restrictions on communications in Jammu and Kashmir, and reserve religious freedom for all residents.

In December last year, she had criticized Indian Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar's decision to pull out of a meeting with American legislators because of her invitation to the event. She also expressed concern about the Citizenship Amendment Act and the proposed nationwide National Register of Citizens.

"This week, Trump visited India but the real story should be the communal violence targeting Muslims in Delhi right now," tweeted United States Democratic Congresswoman Rashida Talib. "We cannot be silent as this tide of anti-Muslim violence continues across India."

