KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Thursday termed the offer by the United States leadership for mediation on Kashmir conflict an important victory of Pakistan on diplomatic front.

Dr Firdous was talking to reporters just after her arrival from Islamabad here at the Karachi airport.

She said the Federal Cabinet in its meeting in Islamabad congratulated Prime Minister Imran Khan on his successful visit to the United States of America.

She said Prime Minister Imran Khan also briefed the Federal Cabinet about his meetings on different matters during his visit to the USA.

She said that the Cabinet reposed its full confidence into the leadership of the prime minister and announced to extend full-fledged support to him.

Talking about July 25, the first anniversary of General election 2018, she said it was a day of great triumph and end of family politics in Pakistan. It was the day, when the whole nation elected a great leader, who is unshakable and brave, she added.

She said the observance of 'Black Day' on July 25 by the PTI opponents had failed and on next July 25, they would observe the black day to mark the failed black day.

Speaking about Cabinet decisions, she said the Cabinet had given 120 more days to the designated committee to present its recommendations with regard to the Wage board Award.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the Prime Minister had given clear instructions to resolve the problems between the employees and employers in the media industry.

She said the prime minister had also directed the Election Commission of Pakistan and all departments concerned to take all steps for giving rights of franchise to the Overseas Pakistanis. The overseas Pakistanis were asset of the country, she added.

She said that the Federal Minister for Postal Services Murad Saeed briefed the Cabinet about the performance and achievements of his ministry, which was highly appreciated by the Cabinet members.

She said the Federal Cabinet had also decided to remove the column of profession from the passport.

She told a questioner that Bilawal Bhutto should declare war against poverty in Sindh and pay attention to governance in Sindh.

The black day by the opponents had failed and the people had also rejected their narrative, she said.