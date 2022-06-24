UrduPoint.com

US Lincoln's Corner Punjab Director Calls On VC BZU

Faizan Hashmi Published June 24, 2022 | 04:30 PM

US Lincoln's Corner Punjab director calls on VC BZU

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :Punjab Director of American Lincoln's Corner Mr. Aurangzeb on Friday called on Vice Chancellor Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) Prof. Dr. Mansoor Akbar Kundi and discussed with him the benefits of the facility at BZU and how it can be improved further.

VC Dr. Kundi commended the facilities and information resources available at the American Lincoln's Corner at BZU and termed it a beautiful modern day addition to the university. It was benefiting hundreds of the students of BZU, he added.

American Lincoln's Corner BZU Coordinator Sadia Hanif was also present on the occasion, says a release issued by BZU spokesperson.

Earlier, Dr. Mansoor Akbar Kundi called on new chairman Higher education Commission (HEC) Punjab Dr. Shahid Munir Rao in Lahore. VC presented a bouquet to the HEC chairman and hoped the higher educational institutions would prosper in disseminating the treasures of knowledge to students under guidance of the new chairman.

