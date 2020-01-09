UrduPoint.com
US Magazine Includes Pakistan Among Top-10 Favorite Tourists' Destination

Thu 09th January 2020

The tourism scope of Pakistan especially of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been identified by the radar of an international magazine which has included Pakistan amongst the list of top-10 most favorite tourism destinations of the world

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :The tourism scope of Pakistan especially of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been identified by the radar of an international magazine which has included Pakistan amongst the list of top-10 most favorite tourism destinations of the world.

The famous American magazine Forbes has advised tourists around the world to visit the beautiful natural sceneries and thousands years old cultural sites and artifacts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and enjoy the real sense of sightseeing.

The magazine has also declared Pakistan as one of the best countries for adventures, mountain hiking, rafting and cultural tourism.

It says the natural beauty of Pakistan has its unique inkling on the minds of tourists who would surely want to revisit the areas once they visited Pakistan.

The magazine has termed the exclusive culture of Kalash and the beauty of Chitral and Hunza valleys as one of the best sighting and observing places for tourists to visit.

