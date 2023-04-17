(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2023) The United States may impose "too stiffening" costs on Pakistan for purchasing oil from Russia, whereas Moscow would also be cautious regarding oil exports amid Pakistan's alleged military supplies to Ukraine, Swaran Singh, a professor of international relations Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi, told Sputnik.

"Given Pakistan's economic situation, Russia will be cautious of sustaining such a deal (on exports of oil at reduced prices amid Pakistan's alleged supplies of arms to Ukraine), the United States will have reason to be upset and impose costs on such behavior that Islamabad may find too stiffening," the expert, who is also the president of the Association of Asia Scholars, said.

Washington has already expressed its displeasure about Pakistan leaning toward Russia and finds it difficult to accept Pakistan's oil imports from Russia since China and India are purchasing Russian oil, Singh stated, adding that the successive US administrations were always believed to have enormous influence on Pakistani political leadership in this regard.

At the same time, the Pakistani government is under domestic pressure, with the opposition calling for buying Russia's oil due to the ongoing economic crisis in the country, which could also be disappointing to the US, according to the expert.

"Domestically as well (former Pakistani Prime Minister) Imran Khan's pressures to buy oil from Russia are bound to see United States demonstrating its displeasure to wean Pakistan away from what they call financing (Russian) President (Vladimir) Putin's war in Ukraine," Singh said.

Last week, Khan stated that he was upset his country could not purchase Russian crude oil at a discounted rate "just like India" amid a severe economic crisis in the country. The former Pakistani prime minister also said that his government had planned to buy oil from Russia, but failed to do so due to a no-confidence vote in April 2022, resulting into Khan's removal from office.