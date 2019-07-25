US mediation offer on Kashmir, victory of Pakistan foreign policy: Senator

Chairperson of Senate Committee for Defense, Senator Walid Iqbal has said that the United States President's mediation offer for resolution of Kashmir issue was victory of Pakistan's foreign policy

Expressing views in a private news channel programme, Senator Walid Iqbal said that the US President's mediation offer for addressing the core issue of Kashmir, would help bring peace in the region besides improving Pakistan-India relations.

Elucidating important role of a mediator, he said in the past, there had been Shimla, Tashkand and Run of Katch agreements and two world leaders had played significant role in organizing parleys between the leaders of Pakistan and India.

He said the World Bank had also played its role in Indus Basin Water Treaty that held in 1960, for normalizing the issue between India and Pakistan.

The Senator further stated that Prime Minister Imran Khan visit to US, meetings with President Trump and other high officials, would bring positive results in future.

To a question about peace in the region and US efforts to extricate itself from Afghanistan, he said that US President had expressed confidence in the leadership of Pakistan and understood the importance of Pakistan in the region regarding restoration of peace.

He said US wanted the peaceful solution of Afghan issue for reviving permanent peace and prosperity in that region.

Meanwhile, Senator Javed Abbasi said the US President had apprised the world about the significance of Kashmir issue in South Asian region.

He further stated that US President had endorsed that Kashmir was a flash point between India and Pakistan.

