US Minister-counsellor Meets Punjab Home Secretary
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 12, 2024 | 09:17 PM
US Minister-Counsellor for Consular Affairs Jayne A. Howell met with Home Secretary Punjab Noorul Amin Mengal at the Civil Secretariat, here on Wednesday
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) US Minister-Counsellor for Consular Affairs Jayne A. Howell met with Home Secretary Punjab Noorul Amin Mengal at the Civil Secretariat, here on Wednesday.
In the meeting, the safe return of children forcibly brought to Pakistan from America was discussed.
Home Secretary Punjab Noorul Amin Mengal said that the government was clearly following the Hague convention in letter and spirit. He said that the government was providing all support to the parents of such children during the litigation process and custody procedure, adding that the administration was ensuring the implementation of court decisions and government orders.
Mengal asked the US minister counsellor for assistance in arranging special training sessions for officers of Punjab government's units like Police, CTD, Probation & Parole and Prisons.
US Minister-Counselor for Consular Affairs Jayne A. Howell expressed her immense satisfaction over the cooperation of Punjab government for the safe return of children brought under the Hague Convention. She assured that maximum cooperation would be extended for conducting special training sessions and arranging conferences between US and Pakistan.
Recent Stories
Senator Bushra Anjum elected as Chairperson Education Committee, Sherry Rehman a ..
SCCI welcomes federal budget 2023-24, terms business friendly
MNA commends PM Shehbaz for presenting people-friendly budget amid economic chal ..
Karachiites applaud people-centric federal budget for FY 2024-25
Two drug dealers arrested, drugs recovered
India bowl first in T20 World Cup clash with United States
Robber killed in Wah
Cleaning work of Phalili Nala started in Uthal
Govt to introduce three slabs of rates on filers/non-filers
Six dead, 11 wounded in Russian strike on southern Ukraine: Zelensky
Industrial sector poised for recovery with 4.4% growth target in 2024-25: Annual ..
Haris Rauf confident of victory against Ireland
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Senator Bushra Anjum elected as Chairperson Education Committee, Sherry Rehman as Climate Change25 seconds ago
-
SCCI welcomes federal budget 2023-24, terms business friendly27 seconds ago
-
MNA commends PM Shehbaz for presenting people-friendly budget amid economic challenges28 seconds ago
-
Two drug dealers arrested, drugs recovered32 seconds ago
-
Robber killed in Wah25 minutes ago
-
Cleaning work of Phalili Nala started in Uthal25 minutes ago
-
Govt to introduce three slabs of rates on filers/non-filers25 minutes ago
-
Industrial sector poised for recovery with 4.4% growth target in 2024-25: Annual Plan53 minutes ago
-
Ziaullah Langua hails EU, UN for supporting Rule of Law Sector53 minutes ago
-
Sindh Govt seeks AKU’s support for reforms in Education Boards53 minutes ago
-
C&W Minister calls on Irrigation Minister Sadiq Umrani7 minutes ago
-
Rs 45 bn to be saved annually by abolishing public sector vacancies: Finance Minister7 minutes ago