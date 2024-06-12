Open Menu

US Minister-counsellor Meets Punjab Home Secretary

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 12, 2024 | 09:17 PM

US Minister-Counsellor for Consular Affairs Jayne A. Howell met with Home Secretary Punjab Noorul Amin Mengal at the Civil Secretariat, here on Wednesday

In the meeting, the safe return of children forcibly brought to Pakistan from America was discussed.

Home Secretary Punjab Noorul Amin Mengal said that the government was clearly following the Hague convention in letter and spirit. He said that the government was providing all support to the parents of such children during the litigation process and custody procedure, adding that the administration was ensuring the implementation of court decisions and government orders.

Mengal asked the US minister counsellor for assistance in arranging special training sessions for officers of Punjab government's units like Police, CTD, Probation & Parole and Prisons.

US Minister-Counselor for Consular Affairs Jayne A. Howell expressed her immense satisfaction over the cooperation of Punjab government for the safe return of children brought under the Hague Convention. She assured that maximum cooperation would be extended for conducting special training sessions and arranging conferences between US and Pakistan.

